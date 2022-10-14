A glimpse at Gold Fields Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed at 8.07 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $8.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6249617 shares were traded. GFI reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gold Fields Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFI has traded an average of 7.91M shares per day and 10.64M over the past ten days. A total of 891.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 884.98M. Shares short for GFI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39.86M with a Short Ratio of 7.02, compared to 34.01M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GFI is 0.34, from 0.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.