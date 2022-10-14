A glimpse at The Bank of Nova Scotia’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) closed at 47.90 up 3.48% from its previous closing price of $46.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2483698 shares were traded. BNS reached its highest trading level at $48.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNS has reached a high of $74.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNS has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 2.24M over the past ten days. A total of 1.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.19B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.45M with a Short Ratio of 23.12, compared to 19.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BNS is 3.02, from 3.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74. The current Payout Ratio is 47.50% for BNS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.94 and $6.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.72. EPS for the following year is $6.87, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.33 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.49B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.62B and the low estimate is $25.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.