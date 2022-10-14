A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

The price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed at 113.86 in the last session, up 3.51% from day before closing price of $110.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1165314 shares were traded. CHKP reached its highest trading level at $114.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHKP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On July 20, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $140.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $149.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHKP traded on average about 833.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 927.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.65M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 2.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.46 and $6.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $7.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $560.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $566M to a low estimate of $550.3M. As of the current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $523.77M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $566.24M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $557.6M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.