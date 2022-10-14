A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

The price of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) closed at 259.16 in the last session, up 2.37% from day before closing price of $253.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355147 shares were traded. PH reached its highest trading level at $260.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $345.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Ross Andrew D sold 3,224 shares for $296.30 per share. The transaction valued at 955,271 led to the insider holds 9,840 shares of the business.

WAINSCOTT JAMES L bought 1,000 shares of PH for $265,076 on May 10. The Director now owns 19,280 shares after completing the transaction at $265.08 per share. On May 09, another insider, WAINSCOTT JAMES L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $273.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 273,439 and bolstered with 18,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Parker-Hannifin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PH has reached a high of $340.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 272.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PH traded on average about 803.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 894.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 1.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PH is 5.32, which was 3.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 30.20% for PH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.81 and a low estimate of $4.57, while EPS last year was $4.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.4, with high estimates of $4.62 and low estimates of $4.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.38 and $18.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.24. EPS for the following year is $19.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $21.8 and $15.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.15B to a low estimate of $3.98B. As of the current estimate, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.35B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.82B and the low estimate is $14.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.