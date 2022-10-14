A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

After closing at $25.98 in the most recent trading day, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) closed at 26.69, up 2.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006069 shares were traded. WES reached its highest trading level at $27.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on July 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares for $25.25 per share. The transaction valued at 252,500,000 led to the insider holds 190,281,578 shares of the business.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares of WES for $252,500,000 on Jul 21. The 10% Owner now owns 190,281,578 shares after completing the transaction at $25.25 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Bourne Robert W., who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,250 and bolstered with 34,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WES has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 860.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 403.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.24, compared to 7.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WES’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.24, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.36. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for WES, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $806.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $856.9M to a low estimate of $743M. As of the current estimate, Western Midstream Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $681.89M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.