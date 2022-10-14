An average trading volume for Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $0.52 in the most recent trading day, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) closed at 0.51, down -3.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0169 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155038 shares were traded. AYRO reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5040.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AYRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.80 and its Current Ratio is at 31.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when WITTENSCHLAEGER THOMAS MICHAEL bought 19,470 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 18,882 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

WITTENSCHLAEGER THOMAS MICHAEL bought 30,530 shares of AYRO for $28,362 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,530 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, WALKER WAYNE REMELL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,625 shares for $1.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,654 and left with 19,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYRO has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8298, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0549.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 166.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 134.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AYRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 15.30, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 8.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08M to a low estimate of $1.08M. As of the current estimate, Ayro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $522k, an estimated increase of 106.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68M, up 186.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.52M and the low estimate is $32.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 322.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.