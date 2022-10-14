An average trading volume for BP p.l.c. (BP) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) closed at 31.15 in the last session, up 4.01% from day before closing price of $29.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12211703 shares were traded. BP reached its highest trading level at $31.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BP has reached a high of $34.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BP traded on average about 10.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.07B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.75M with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 8.48M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BP is 1.44, which was 0.21 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.56.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.48 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.63 and $-3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.18 and $3.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $58.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.83B to a low estimate of $52.89B. As of the current estimate, BP p.l.c.’s year-ago sales were $38.35B, an estimated increase of 53.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.88B, an increase of 71.00% over than the figure of $53.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.94B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $223.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.74B, up 41.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $215.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.78B and the low estimate is $188.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.