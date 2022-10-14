An average trading volume for Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $55.95 in the most recent trading day, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at 54.00, down -3.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068620 shares were traded. PCRX reached its highest trading level at $56.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when REINHARDT MAX sold 1,380 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 80,040 led to the insider holds 31,378 shares of the business.

WINSTON ROY sold 476 shares of PCRX for $26,513 on Aug 03. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 44,992 shares after completing the transaction at $55.70 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, SLONIN JONATHAN, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, sold 308 shares for $55.70 each. As a result, the insider received 17,156 and left with 37,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pacira’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $82.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 369.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 284.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.30M. Shares short for PCRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 13.97, compared to 4.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 13.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $4.72, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $733M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.53M, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $911.01M and the low estimate is $703.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.