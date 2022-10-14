An average trading volume for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $24.22 in the most recent trading day, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) closed at 25.25, up 4.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1625601 shares were traded. SUM reached its highest trading level at $25.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $31 from $33 previously.

On October 28, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Wade Anne K. sold 4,098 shares for $41.11 per share. The transaction valued at 168,469 led to the insider holds 18,640 shares of the business.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND sold 5,137 shares of SUM for $195,155 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 8,842 shares after completing the transaction at $37.99 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 666.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 895.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.82M. Shares short for SUM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 9.08, compared to 5.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $678.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $715.6M to a low estimate of $637.3M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $667.92M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.03M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $785.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $651.9M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.