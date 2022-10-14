An investigation into Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s technical aspects

After closing at $22.64 in the most recent trading day, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) closed at 23.88, up 5.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7744200 shares were traded. BKR reached its highest trading level at $23.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $43.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Dumais Michael R bought 10,000 shares for $24.39 per share. The transaction valued at 243,900 led to the insider holds 24,977 shares of the business.

Simonelli Lorenzo sold 103,000 shares of BKR for $3,851,170 on May 31. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 472,759 shares after completing the transaction at $37.39 per share. On May 23, another insider, Simonelli Lorenzo, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 103,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,605,000 and left with 575,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Shares short for BKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 15.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.69B to a low estimate of $5.48B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.13B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.54B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59B and the low estimate is $23.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.