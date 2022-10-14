An investigation into Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s technical aspects

The price of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) closed at 22.30 in the last session, up 2.48% from day before closing price of $21.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539305 shares were traded. HMC reached its highest trading level at $22.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.59.

We take a closer look at HMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $32.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.57.

According to the various share statistics, HMC traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.70B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1.85M on Jun 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for HMC is 0.99, which was 168.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 772.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.