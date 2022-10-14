An investigation into OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s technical aspects

After closing at $1.74 in the most recent trading day, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) closed at 1.78, up 2.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2191192 shares were traded. OPK reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 25, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $2.50.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on November 25, 2019, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 100,000 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 172,722 led to the insider holds 197,931,694 shares of the business.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 75,000 shares of OPK for $132,624 on Oct 07. The CEO & Chairman now owns 197,831,694 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,979 and bolstered with 197,756,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPK has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9262.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 712.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.84M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.68M with a Short Ratio of 13.68, compared to 54.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.14% and a Short% of Float of 14.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $326.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.67M to a low estimate of $302.5M. As of the current estimate, OPKO Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $442.41M, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.38M, a decrease of -39.80% less than the figure of $-26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, down -36.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $945.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.