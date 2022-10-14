An investigation into Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)’s technical aspects

The price of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) closed at 42.00 in the last session, up 2.12% from day before closing price of $41.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1989331 shares were traded. RYAN reached its highest trading level at $42.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when MULSHINE BRENDAN MARTIN sold 5,183 shares for $41.42 per share. The transaction valued at 214,680 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MULSHINE BRENDAN MARTIN sold 19,817 shares of RYAN for $845,393 on Aug 31. The now owns 5,183 shares after completing the transaction at $42.66 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, BOLGER DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 28,103 shares for $35.49 each. As a result, the insider received 997,375 and left with 95,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 135.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAN has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYAN traded on average about 537.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 679.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.02M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.48M with a Short Ratio of 12.94, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $459.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $469.46M to a low estimate of $450.46M. As of the current estimate, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390.01M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.76M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.45M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.