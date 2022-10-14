An overall feel about BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, BankUnited Inc.’s stock clocked out at 36.19, up 3.64% from its previous closing price of $34.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032647 shares were traded. BKU reached its highest trading level at $36.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $41.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Richards Jay D. sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 per share. The transaction valued at 306,981 led to the insider holds 30,973 shares of the business.

Malcolm Kevin A. sold 703 shares of BKU for $27,529 on Apr 26. The Officer of Subsidiary now owns 7,000 shares after completing the transaction at $39.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $46.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKU traded 607.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 572.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.27M. Shares short for BKU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 4.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, BKU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $258.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.7M to a low estimate of $248.72M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $220.6M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.04M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.51M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.84M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.