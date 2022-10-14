An overall feel about Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) closed at 9.47 up 4.18% from its previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047052 shares were traded. TWKS reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $32 from $34 previously.

On October 11, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Ferguson Angela sold 20,000 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 216,800 led to the insider holds 142,755 shares of the business.

Mandapaty Sai Krishna sold 16,118 shares of TWKS for $190,443 on Sep 20. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 388,342 shares after completing the transaction at $11.82 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Murphy Christopher Gerard, who serves as the CEO Thoughtworks North America of the company, sold 14,479 shares for $11.82 each. As a result, the insider received 171,125 and left with 383,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has reached a high of $33.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWKS has traded an average of 577.65K shares per day and 860.97k over the past ten days. A total of 310.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.28M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TWKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.