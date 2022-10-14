Analysis of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG): Selected Notes

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) closed the day trading at 21.26 up 6.46% from the previous closing price of $19.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1930854 shares were traded. JHG reached its highest trading level at $21.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JHG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23.20 to $22.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when FOGO GEORGINA sold 10,701 shares for $23.29 per share. The transaction valued at 249,185 led to the insider holds 101,862 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 201,005 shares of JHG for $7,177,909 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 31,867,800 shares after completing the transaction at $35.71 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, PELTZ NELSON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 201,005 shares for $35.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,177,909 and bolstered with 31,867,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JHG has reached a high of $48.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JHG traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JHG traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 165.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 4.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

JHG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.