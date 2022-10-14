Are analysts optimistic about Fiverr International Ltd.’s (NYSE:FVRR) stock?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) closed the day trading at 27.86 down -3.93% from the previous closing price of $29.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352908 shares were traded. FVRR reached its highest trading level at $28.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FVRR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $199.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FVRR traded about 772.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FVRR traded about 537.02k shares per day. A total of 37.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.35M. Insiders hold about 12.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.66% and a Short% of Float of 15.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $86.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.59M to a low estimate of $86M. As of the current estimate, Fiverr International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $74.82M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.74M, an increase of 23.40% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FVRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $348.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $354.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.66M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $470.22M and the low estimate is $412.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.