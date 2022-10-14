Are analysts optimistic about Hasbro Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAS) stock?

The closing price of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was 68.09 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $67.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369159 shares were traded. HAS reached its highest trading level at $69.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 05, 2022, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $75 from $88 previously.

On October 05, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $99 to $84.

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND bought 2,500 shares for $87.70 per share. The transaction valued at 219,256 led to the insider holds 16,398 shares of the business.

Cocks Christian P bought 10,102 shares of HAS for $905,046 on Apr 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 65,945 shares after completing the transaction at $89.59 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Sibley Tarrant L., who serves as the EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 210,000 and left with 31,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hasbro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $105.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.93.

Shares Statistics:

HAS traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 4.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.72, HAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 70.50% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.11. EPS for the following year is $5.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.04B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.