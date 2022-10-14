Are BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, BlackRock Inc.’s stock clocked out at 566.03, up 6.58% from its previous closing price of $531.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+34.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2343002 shares were traded. BLK reached its highest trading level at $566.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $503.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $585 from $700 previously.

On March 08, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $725.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when McCombe Mark sold 1,360 shares for $739.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,110 led to the insider holds 21,106 shares of the business.

FINK LAURENCE sold 44,500 shares of BLK for $30,465,056 on Aug 03. The Chairman and CEO now owns 563,771 shares after completing the transaction at $684.61 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, KAPITO ROBERT, who serves as the President of the company, sold 37,588 shares for $632.88 each. As a result, the insider received 23,788,680 and left with 226,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLK has reached a high of $973.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $526.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 651.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 694.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLK traded 722.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 744.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 2.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 15.02, BLK has a forward annual dividend rate of 19.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for BLK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.12 and a low estimate of $7.6, while EPS last year was $10.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.6, with high estimates of $9.1 and low estimates of $8.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.99 and $32.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $33.63. EPS for the following year is $37.56, with 12 analysts recommending between $39.69 and $34.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $4.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $4.3B. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.57B, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of $-13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.44B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.37B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.86B and the low estimate is $18.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.