Are GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) closed at 34.43 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $34.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1407212 shares were traded. GXO reached its highest trading level at $34.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GXO Logistics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $67 from $64 previously.

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 per share. The transaction valued at 249,848,625 led to the insider holds 1,300,701 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO for $311,814,900 on Apr 13. The Director now owns 6,468,201 shares after completing the transaction at $57.24 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,447,500 shares for $57.24 each. As a result, the insider received 311,814,900 and left with 6,468,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $105.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GXO has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 948.79k over the past ten days. A total of 118.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.65M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 2.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.94B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.14B and the low estimate is $9.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.