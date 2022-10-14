Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $103.65 in the most recent trading day, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed at 103.91, up 0.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3947683 shares were traded. ANET reached its highest trading level at $105.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $135.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares for $109.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,185,997 led to the insider holds 3,244 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 19,500 shares of ANET for $2,131,564 on Oct 10. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 254,600 shares after completing the transaction at $109.31 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Taxay Marc, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,040 shares for $114.87 each. As a result, the insider received 119,465 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $148.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.08B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.