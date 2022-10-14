As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) offers stability

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed the day trading at 405.40 up 1.77% from the previous closing price of $398.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2765924 shares were traded. ASML reached its highest trading level at $410.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $363.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASML, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $590.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $881.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $394.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 492.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 574.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASML traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASML traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 399.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 767.16k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ASML’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.38, up from 2.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.1 and a low estimate of $3.39, while EPS last year was $5.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.99, with high estimates of $5.8 and low estimates of $4.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.93 and $13.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.5. EPS for the following year is $20.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $23.37 and $18.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.48B to a low estimate of $5.34B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6.3B, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.64B, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $-4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.65B and the low estimate is $24.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.