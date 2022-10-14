As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) offers stability

The closing price of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) was 17.45 for the day, up 5.18% from the previous closing price of $16.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1640261 shares were traded. FULT reached its highest trading level at $17.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FULT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $12.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 01, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Snyder Angela M sold 4,138 shares for $17.53 per share. The transaction valued at 72,551 led to the insider holds 37,490 shares of the business.

Campbell David M sold 5,156 shares of FULT for $79,971 on May 23. The Sr Executive Vice President now owns 22,202 shares after completing the transaction at $15.51 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Sargent Angela M, who serves as the SEVP & Chief Info Officer of the company, sold 10,823 shares for $17.20 each. As a result, the insider received 186,124 and left with 60,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B. As of this moment, Fulton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FULT is 0.78, which has changed by 3.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -20.00% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49.

Shares Statistics:

FULT traded an average of 958.85K shares per day over the past three months and 949.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.72M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FULT as of Sep 14, 2022 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.61, compared to 4.83M on Aug 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.58, FULT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for FULT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $208.5M to a low estimate of $194.6M. As of the current estimate, Fulton Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $163.79M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.32M, an increase of 27.00% over than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $779.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $676.03M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.31M and the low estimate is $813.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.