As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) offers stability

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) closed the day trading at 26.29 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $26.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411767 shares were traded. OSTK reached its highest trading level at $26.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought 1,000 shares for $28.83 per share. The transaction valued at 28,831 led to the insider holds 126,234 shares of the business.

Dalton Krista sold 2,000 shares of OSTK for $58,660 on Aug 02. The CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER now owns 5,370 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Nickle Eric Glen, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 40,026 and left with 12,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overstock.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $111.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSTK traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSTK traded about 994.34k shares per day. A total of 45.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.21M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 8.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.24% and a Short% of Float of 20.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $523.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.2M to a low estimate of $475.7M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $682.83M, an estimated decrease of -23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.92M, a decrease of -14.20% over than the figure of $-23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471.92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, down -22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.