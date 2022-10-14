Considering Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $73.45 in the most recent trading day, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at 77.08, up 4.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349904 shares were traded. LBRDK reached its highest trading level at $77.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LBRDK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares for $25.87 per share. The transaction valued at 259 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WARGO J DAVID bought 100 shares of LBRDK for $11,076 on May 10. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $110.76 per share. On May 10, another insider, WARGO J DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $110.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,228 and bolstered with 32,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $177.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.18M. Insiders hold about 6.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.96% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 5.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.39 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.73. EPS for the following year is $8.79, with 2 analysts recommending between $10.63 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $964.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $986.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $963.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.