Considering MasTec Inc. (MTZ) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $65.53 in the most recent trading day, MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) closed at 70.16, up 7.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1364089 shares were traded. MTZ reached its highest trading level at $70.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $110 from $125 previously.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $122 to $120.

On September 17, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2021, with a $120 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MasTec’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTZ has reached a high of $104.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 684.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 822.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 2.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, MasTec Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.95B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.19B and the low estimate is $9.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.