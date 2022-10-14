Considering Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $11.18 in the most recent trading day, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) closed at 11.06, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077921 shares were traded. NAD reached its highest trading level at $11.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1116.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 249.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $16.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 625.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 901.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Shares short for NAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 121.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 394.85k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NAD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.67, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.