Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed the day trading at 0.18 down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0063 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4442005 shares were traded. COSM reached its highest trading level at $0.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1660.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COSM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.80M and an Enterprise Value of 29.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -138.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COSM is 1.52, which has changed by -95.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -20.00% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3077, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4878.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COSM traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COSM traded about 299.13k shares per day. A total of 19.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.40M. Insiders hold about 29.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Sep 14, 2022 were 85.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 93.26k on Aug 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.