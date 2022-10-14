GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $24.23 in the most recent trading day, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) closed at 24.58, up 1.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1535150 shares were traded. GFL reached its highest trading level at $24.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $39.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $43.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 366.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.32M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.55M with a Short Ratio of 10.98, compared to 12.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GFL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.05, compared to 0.06 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.47, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.6B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.