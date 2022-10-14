How is Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE: BAX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) closed at 56.08 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $55.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4561155 shares were traded. BAX reached its highest trading level at $56.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On June 24, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $71.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when HELLMAN PETER S sold 4,020 shares for $76.02 per share. The transaction valued at 305,593 led to the insider holds 27,629 shares of the business.

STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 4,020 shares of BAX for $305,612 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 34,127 shares after completing the transaction at $76.02 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, FORSYTH JOHN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,005 shares for $77.68 each. As a result, the insider received 78,068 and left with 27,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Baxter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $89.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAX traded on average about 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 504.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 502.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 7.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BAX is 1.16, which was 0.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for BAX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1841:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.75B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.81B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.78B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.52B and the low estimate is $15.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.