HQY (HealthEquity Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, HealthEquity Inc.’s stock clocked out at 72.58, up 5.31% from its previous closing price of $68.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1584802 shares were traded. HQY reached its highest trading level at $72.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HQY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $59.

On April 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 11, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when McCowan Debra Charlotte sold 4,225 shares for $70.91 per share. The transaction valued at 299,597 led to the insider holds 7,072 shares of the business.

Sacks Ian sold 25,000 shares of HQY for $1,806,925 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 126,570 shares after completing the transaction at $72.28 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Bloomberg Edward, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $57.63 each. As a result, the insider received 57,630 and left with 59,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HQY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.83B and an Enterprise Value of 6.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HQY is 0.82, which has changed by 14.93% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -20.00% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $74.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HQY traded 707.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 843.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.84M. Shares short for HQY as of Sep 29, 2022 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 3.62M on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $836.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $839.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.56M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $938.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $964.6M and the low estimate is $918.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.