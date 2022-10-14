I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in CSX Corporation (CSX).

The price of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) closed at 27.50 in the last session, up 3.19% from day before closing price of $26.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18510635 shares were traded. CSX reached its highest trading level at $27.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

On September 27, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $31.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on September 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 516,000 led to the insider holds 320,763 shares of the business.

Goldman Nathan D sold 57,793 shares of CSX for $2,019,287 on Oct 22. The EVP & CLO now owns 174,861 shares after completing the transaction at $34.94 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Williams Angela C, who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 38,535 shares for $35.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,365,569 and left with 16,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSX traded on average about 15.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.14B. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 26.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CSX is 0.40, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.85B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, CSX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.06B, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.6B and the low estimate is $14.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.