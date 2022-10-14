I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

The price of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) closed at 109.37 in the last session, up 5.56% from day before closing price of $103.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22339860 shares were traded. JPM reached its highest trading level at $109.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JPM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 51,594,927 shares of the business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 3,329 shares of JPM for $10,919 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 49,955,583 shares after completing the transaction at $3.28 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, BACON ASHLEY, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 21,012 shares for $130.04 each. As a result, the insider received 2,732,344 and left with 178,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JPMorgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JPM has reached a high of $172.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JPM traded on average about 11.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.91B. Insiders hold about 0.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 18.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JPM is 4.00, which was 3.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 31.30% for JPM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.66, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.85 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.21. EPS for the following year is $12.58, with 22 analysts recommending between $14.03 and $9.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $32.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.24B to a low estimate of $31.15B. As of the current estimate, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s year-ago sales were $29.76B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.95B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.6B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.3B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.01B and the low estimate is $127.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.