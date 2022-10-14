I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

After closing at $16.54 in the most recent trading day, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) closed at 17.09, up 3.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2498394 shares were traded. LBTYK reached its highest trading level at $17.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LBTYK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on December 17, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,735 shares for $18.53 per share. The transaction valued at 606,593 led to the insider holds 55,342 shares of the business.

BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,265 shares of LBTYK for $613,151 on Sep 20. The EVP & CFO now owns 88,077 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Waldron Jason, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 7,522 shares for $22.10 each. As a result, the insider received 166,209 and left with 36,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has reached a high of $30.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.30M. Insiders hold about 7.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.55% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.61, compared to 10.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.84B and the low estimate is $7.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.