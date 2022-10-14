I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Veris Residential Inc. (VRE).

After closing at $10.95 in the most recent trading day, Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) closed at 12.11, up 10.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1672286 shares were traded. VRE reached its highest trading level at $12.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when KATZ A. AKIVA bought 400,000 shares for $11.20 per share. The transaction valued at 4,481,560 led to the insider holds 4,930,436 shares of the business.

Nia Mahbod bought 6,950 shares of VRE for $79,114 on Oct 11. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 113,689 shares after completing the transaction at $11.38 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KATZ A. AKIVA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 325,000 shares for $11.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,740,815 and bolstered with 4,530,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRE has reached a high of $19.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 497.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 911.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.75M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.93, compared to 3.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.37 and $-0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.48. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $357.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.32M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $378.67M and the low estimate is $285.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.