I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Versus Systems Inc. (VS).

After closing at $0.21 in the most recent trading day, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) closed at 0.23, up 13.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0270 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1409604 shares were traded. VS reached its highest trading level at $0.2589 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1915.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.15M and an Enterprise Value of 6.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VS is 1.48, which has changed by -93.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -20.00% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VS has reached a high of $4.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3145, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9591.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.10M. Insiders hold about 12.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VS as of Sep 14, 2022 were 213.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 221.55k on Aug 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.52 and $-0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.93k, up 145.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97M and the low estimate is $3.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 118.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.