In spite of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MUFG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.49, up 3.22% from its previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3636085 shares were traded. MUFG reached its highest trading level at $4.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3100.

To gain a deeper understanding of MUFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6672.

It appears that MUFG traded 2.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.29B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 7.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 25.00, MUFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 574.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

