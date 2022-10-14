In spite of Revlon Inc.’s (NYSE:REV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) closed at 4.81 up 21.77% from its previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14647376 shares were traded. REV reached its highest trading level at $5.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revlon Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 13, 2017, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On November 09, 2009, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Yildiz Beril sold 2,860 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 20,821 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REV has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1594.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REV has traded an average of 4.03M shares per day and 295.04k over the past ten days. A total of 55.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.50M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 59.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.31 and a low estimate of $-1.31, while EPS last year was $-1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.9, with high estimates of $-0.9 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.09 and $-4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.09. EPS for the following year is $-4.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $-4.17 and $-4.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.