In the case of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), what’s next?

The closing price of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) was 26.00 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $25.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2440174 shares were traded. HUN reached its highest trading level at $26.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 298,995 led to the insider holds 341,614 shares of the business.

ESPELAND CURTIS E bought 15,000 shares of HUN for $452,644 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 18,533 shares after completing the transaction at $30.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntsman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.86.

Shares Statistics:

HUN traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 8.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, HUN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 13.60% for HUN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 03, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.78B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.