In What Direction Will AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) Stock Goes From Here?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) closed the day trading at 15.12 up 3.35% from the previous closing price of $14.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60312744 shares were traded. T reached its highest trading level at $15.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of T, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $22 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares for $25.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,504,000 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AT&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, T traded about 41.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, T traded about 50.64M shares per day. A total of 7.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 80.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

T’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.11, up from 2.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.76. The current Payout Ratio is 66.80% for T, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for T’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.86B, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.36B and the low estimate is $120.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.