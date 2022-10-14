In What Direction Will Braze Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Goes From Here?

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed the day trading at 29.49 down -4.69% from the previous closing price of $30.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383546 shares were traded. BRZE reached its highest trading level at $30.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRZE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On December 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Kleeger Myles sold 20,000 shares for $39.62 per share. The transaction valued at 792,305 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Pepper Douglas A bought 925 shares of BRZE for $32,303 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 1,036,124 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, , who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 551 shares for $34.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,242 and bolstered with 1,036,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $98.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRZE traded about 601.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRZE traded about 644.06k shares per day. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.10M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 1.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.63, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.44 and $-0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $468.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $481M and the low estimate is $441.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.