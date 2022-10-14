In What Direction Will Hercules Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Goes From Here?

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) closed the day trading at 12.66 up 4.63% from the previous closing price of $12.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330439 shares were traded. HTGC reached its highest trading level at $12.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTGC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Loo Wade bought 24 shares for $15.63 per share. The transaction valued at 375 led to the insider holds 3,493 shares of the business.

Loo Wade bought 57 shares of HTGC for $891 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 3,469 shares after completing the transaction at $15.63 per share. On May 26, another insider, Follmann Christian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 420 shares for $14.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,981 and bolstered with 48,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 116.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $18.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTGC traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTGC traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 124.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.08M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.49, compared to 6.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Dividends & Splits

HTGC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.50.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $75.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.3M to a low estimate of $73.5M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.66M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.55M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $311.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $278.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.58M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.3M and the low estimate is $286.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.