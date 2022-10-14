In What Direction Will Univar Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) was 23.79 for the day, up 2.06% from the previous closing price of $23.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355042 shares were traded. UNVR reached its highest trading level at $24.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On May 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when ALEXOS NICHOLAS W bought 25,000 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 654,665 led to the insider holds 375,000 shares of the business.

Pappas Christopher D bought 4,000 shares of UNVR for $102,720 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 161,502 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Pappas Christopher D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $28.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,360 and bolstered with 157,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.80.

Shares Statistics:

UNVR traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.37M. Shares short for UNVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 3.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.12B to a low estimate of $2.87B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.27B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.6B and the low estimate is $10.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.