International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) was 121.79 for the day, up 3.59% from the previous closing price of $117.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5836255 shares were traded. IBM reached its highest trading level at $122.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $158 from $163 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $147 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when FARR DAVID N bought 1,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,000 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Del Bene Robert F sold 1,600 shares of IBM for $222,465 on Jun 02. The VP, Controller now owns 15,062 shares after completing the transaction at $139.04 per share. On May 19, another insider, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 22,301,536 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider received 311,106,427 and left with 22,301,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $144.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.77.

Shares Statistics:

IBM traded an average of 4.65M shares per day over the past three months and 4.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 903.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 902.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 21.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.52, IBM has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.79, with high estimates of $4.16 and low estimates of $3.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.34. EPS for the following year is $10.12, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $8.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.3B to a low estimate of $13.16B. As of the current estimate, International Business Machines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.62B, an estimated decrease of -23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.51B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of $-23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.03B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.35B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.52B and the low estimate is $59.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.