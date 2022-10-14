Invest in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) closed at 52.44 in the last session, up 2.76% from day before closing price of $51.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3903741 shares were traded. JCI reached its highest trading level at $52.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On March 24, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $79.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $93.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when VanHimbergen Robert M sold 5,683 shares for $64.44 per share. The transaction valued at 366,213 led to the insider holds 39,618 shares of the business.

VanHimbergen Robert M sold 8,573 shares of JCI for $596,938 on Feb 03. The VP Corporate Controller now owns 39,618 shares after completing the transaction at $69.63 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Leng Visal, who serves as the VP & Pres, APAC BTS of the company, sold 600 shares for $81.00 each. As a result, the insider received 48,600 and left with 109,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has reached a high of $81.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JCI traded on average about 3.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 692.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 687.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 5.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JCI is 1.40, which was 1.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 88.40% for JCI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 955:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.83B, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.92B and the low estimate is $25.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.