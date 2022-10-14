Invest in KLA Corporation (KLAC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $274.81 in the most recent trading day, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed at 278.54, up 1.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4532061 shares were traded. KLAC reached its highest trading level at $284.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KLAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $480.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $425.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Wilkinson Mary Beth sold 3,155 shares for $320.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,673 led to the insider holds 12,228 shares of the business.

Donzella Oreste sold 2,417 shares of KLAC for $809,357 on Sep 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 35,103 shares after completing the transaction at $334.86 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Khan Ahmad A., who serves as the President, Semi Proc. Control of the company, sold 3,868 shares for $375.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,450,500 and left with 74,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $457.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $273.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 344.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 351.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.38M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 2.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KLAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.55, compared to 5.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 19.00% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.26 and a low estimate of $5.21, while EPS last year was $4.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.24, with high estimates of $6.98 and low estimates of $5.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.3 and $20.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.49. EPS for the following year is $22.47, with 12 analysts recommending between $26.8 and $15.83.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.63B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, KLA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.04B, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.8B and the low estimate is $7.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.