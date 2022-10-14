Invest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $4.93 in the most recent trading day, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed at 5.02, up 1.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495998 shares were traded. NTCO reached its highest trading level at $5.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Natura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $16.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 664.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 514.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 689.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 689.79M. Shares short for NTCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1.15M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.57B and the low estimate is $7.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.