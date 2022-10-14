Invest in QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $67.49 in the most recent trading day, QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) closed at 74.60, up 10.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1332311 shares were traded. QDEL reached its highest trading level at $75.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QDEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when POLAN MARY LAKE PH D sold 1,525 shares for $113.59 per share. The transaction valued at 173,227 led to the insider holds 18,162 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QuidelOrtho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $180.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 700.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 635.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.30M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 2.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.69 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17 and $13.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.5. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $565.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $850M to a low estimate of $367.43M. As of the current estimate, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s year-ago sales were $174.38M, an estimated increase of 224.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $625.95M, an increase of 22.80% less than the figure of $224.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $811.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.55M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QDEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 64.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $723.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.