Invest in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $31.69 in the most recent trading day, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) closed at 6.47, down -79.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-25.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19585631 shares were traded. RLMD reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Oppenheimer on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $64 previously.

On November 18, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when TRAVERSA SERGIO sold 13,755 shares for $18.41 per share. The transaction valued at 253,276 led to the insider holds 88,774 shares of the business.

TRAVERSA SERGIO sold 16,012 shares of RLMD for $306,301 on Jun 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 88,774 shares after completing the transaction at $19.13 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Kelly Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $30.04 each. As a result, the insider received 300,395 and left with 187,295 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLMD has reached a high of $38.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 370.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 598.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RLMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 12.24, compared to 2.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.29% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.14 and a low estimate of $-1.36, while EPS last year was $-1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.27, with high estimates of $-1.03 and low estimates of $-1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.51 and $-5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.21. EPS for the following year is $-4.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $-2.7 and $-5.75.