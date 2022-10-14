Investing in DLocal Limited (DLO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, DLocal Limited’s stock clocked out at 20.46, down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $20.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454462 shares were traded. DLO reached its highest trading level at $20.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $22 from $28 previously.

On May 09, 2022, New Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $62.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DLO traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 944.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.80M. Shares short for DLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 9.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 7.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $102.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.59M to a low estimate of $93.16M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $58.96M, an estimated increase of 74.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $444.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.12M, up 73.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $744.15M and the low estimate is $568M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.